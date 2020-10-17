1/1
Anna Ruth McKissic Henley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Ruth McKissic Henley

Anna Ruth McKissic Henley . On Tuesday, October 13, just before sunset, our Heavenly Father looked upon His weary servant, Anna McKissic Henley, and, while surrounded by her loving family, sent His angels to carry her home. She was the last surviving member of one of the pioneering Black families of Polk County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Evan D. and Mae G. McKissic. She attended King School in Benton, TN and graduated salutatorian from historic College Hill High School in Cleveland where she sang in the Glee Club. She was also Homecoming Queen.

Anna accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Benton, TN under the pastorate of the late Reverend Crutcher. Anna loved the Lord and spent her life serving Him both in and out of church. She had a beautiful soprano voice that she used to glorify God.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Homer Eugene Henley, Sr., three sisters: Geneva Mckissic Jones, Dorothy McKissic Paster, and Florine McKissic Meredith., and six brothers, Jesse L. McKissic, Elbert L. McKissic, Paul H, McKissic, Evan D. McKissic, Jr., Gene A. McKissic, and Robert L. McKissic . Two nephews, Franklin Blair, Benjamin Paster Jr. and one great-nephew Langston Carter.

Anna leaves four children to carry on her legacy: Alfreada (Luther) Westfield, Phoenix, AZ, Acquilla Harley, Louisville, TN Tim Henley, Loudon, TN, and Homer Eugene (Belinda) Henley, Jr, Cleveland, TN. Four grandchildren: Monica Ruth Harley, Knoxville, TN, Garnetta Holloway, Scottsdale, AZ, Frank Harley, Knoxville, and Gene Henley III, Cleveland, TN. One great-grandson, Judah Sault, Cleveland, TN. Five nieces, Paula McKissic of Ind., Benita McKissic of Kentucky, Natalie McKissic Brown of Cleveland, TN., Velma Denise McKissic of Cleveland, TN., and Anna Paster Bocage of CO. Three nephews, James McKissic of Chattanooga, TN., Maurice McKissic of Philadelphia, TN and Gene Austin McKissic of Philadelphia, TN. Three great-nieces, and two great nephews.

Anna had a passion for helping young people pursue higher education. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Loudon District Scholarship Fund, Regions Bank, 178 Paul Huff Parkway, Cleveland, TN, 37312 or any Regions Bank or Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation, Inc, P.O. Box 376, Loudon, Tennessee 37774.

There will be a walk through visitation in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Homegoing services for Anna Henley will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Loudon, Tn with Elder Bobby Fields delivering the eulogy and Rev. Edward S. Robinson Sr. officiating. There will be a walk through visitation prior to the service at the church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Loudon, TN. M.D. Dotson & Sons complies with COVID-19 restrictions and masks are required at all services.

Service of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home, Cleveland, TN.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.D. DOTSON & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC - CLEVELAND
165 LANG STREET
Cleveland, TN 37312
(423) 472-8131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.D. DOTSON & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC - CLEVELAND

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved