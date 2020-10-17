Anna Ruth McKissic HenleyAnna Ruth McKissic Henley . On Tuesday, October 13, just before sunset, our Heavenly Father looked upon His weary servant, Anna McKissic Henley, and, while surrounded by her loving family, sent His angels to carry her home. She was the last surviving member of one of the pioneering Black families of Polk County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Evan D. and Mae G. McKissic. She attended King School in Benton, TN and graduated salutatorian from historic College Hill High School in Cleveland where she sang in the Glee Club. She was also Homecoming Queen.Anna accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Benton, TN under the pastorate of the late Reverend Crutcher. Anna loved the Lord and spent her life serving Him both in and out of church. She had a beautiful soprano voice that she used to glorify God.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-nine years, Homer Eugene Henley, Sr., three sisters: Geneva Mckissic Jones, Dorothy McKissic Paster, and Florine McKissic Meredith., and six brothers, Jesse L. McKissic, Elbert L. McKissic, Paul H, McKissic, Evan D. McKissic, Jr., Gene A. McKissic, and Robert L. McKissic . Two nephews, Franklin Blair, Benjamin Paster Jr. and one great-nephew Langston Carter.Anna leaves four children to carry on her legacy: Alfreada (Luther) Westfield, Phoenix, AZ, Acquilla Harley, Louisville, TN Tim Henley, Loudon, TN, and Homer Eugene (Belinda) Henley, Jr, Cleveland, TN. Four grandchildren: Monica Ruth Harley, Knoxville, TN, Garnetta Holloway, Scottsdale, AZ, Frank Harley, Knoxville, and Gene Henley III, Cleveland, TN. One great-grandson, Judah Sault, Cleveland, TN. Five nieces, Paula McKissic of Ind., Benita McKissic of Kentucky, Natalie McKissic Brown of Cleveland, TN., Velma Denise McKissic of Cleveland, TN., and Anna Paster Bocage of CO. Three nephews, James McKissic of Chattanooga, TN., Maurice McKissic of Philadelphia, TN and Gene Austin McKissic of Philadelphia, TN. Three great-nieces, and two great nephews.Anna had a passion for helping young people pursue higher education. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Loudon District Scholarship Fund, Regions Bank, 178 Paul Huff Parkway, Cleveland, TN, 37312 or any Regions Bank or Dunbar Rosenwald School Foundation, Inc, P.O. Box 376, Loudon, Tennessee 37774.There will be a walk through visitation in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home in Cleveland on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.Homegoing services for Anna Henley will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Loudon, Tn with Elder Bobby Fields delivering the eulogy and Rev. Edward S. Robinson Sr. officiating. There will be a walk through visitation prior to the service at the church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Loudon, TN. M.D. Dotson & Sons complies with COVID-19 restrictions and masks are required at all services.Service of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home, Cleveland, TN.