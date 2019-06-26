Services
Annabelle Everhart Martin Obituary
Annabelle Everhart Martin

Port Richie, FL - Annabelle Everhart Martin "Molly", age 90 of Port Ritchie, Florida, formally of Knoxville, passed away June 13, 2019. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

She is proceeded in death by husband Jack Everhart; sisters and brothers Bernice Paulette Martin, Fred William Martin, Jr., Selma Mae Martin, Jamaca Lou Martin, Jackie Calvin Martin, Barbara Jean Martin, Sally Myrle Dean Martin, Robert Polk Martin, Buddy Hill Martin, and Michael Kennedy Martin.

She is survived by sisters and brothers Joyce Faye Pattie, Paul Whiteman "P.W." Martin, Princess Ann "Penny Ann" Martin, Nancy Carol Martin, and Harold Wayne Martin.

Funeral service was held at Trinity Funeral Home in Port Ritchie, Florida on June 19, 2019.

Molly will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Announcement courtesy of Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
