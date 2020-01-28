Services
Corryton - Bowling, Annas Ruth (Acuff), age 91 of Corryton, passed away January 25, 2020 at home. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Annas graduated from the University of Tennessee with an elementary education degree. She taught school for over 40 years at various schools in Indiana, California, and Tennessee. Annas taught at Lonsdale Elementary School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, and Whittle Springs Middle School. Preceded in death by husband, Fred Wallace Bowling; and parents, William Henry Acuff and Effie Ruth Acuff. Annas is survived by sons, Garry (Kelly) Bowling, Barry (Tamara) Bowling, and Chris (Cindy) Bowling; grandchildren, Misty Griffin Shipe, Aaron (Kellie) Bowling, Christi Bowling, and Zachary Bowling; 2 great-grandchildren, Allison Shipe and Abby Shipe. Family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccarty-evergreen.com.

Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
