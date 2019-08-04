Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Campground United Methodist Church
7466 Old Tuckaleechee Road
Townsend, TN
Anne Comish


1950 - 2019
Anne Comish Obituary
Anne Comish

Townsend - Anne Hughes Comish, 69, a resident of Townsend and Farragut, Tennessee passed away July 24, 2019 at her home in Townsend. Born June 5, 1950 in Mobile, Alabama, Anne worked as a Registered Nurse, primarily in surgery, throughout her career. Anne is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim Comish; two daughters, Colby Comish Duff (Kyle Duff) of Huntsville, AL, Erin Comish (Josh Swanson) of Nashville, TN and her grandson, Ryder Swanson. She is also survived by her sister, Sylvia Prudhomme of Mobile, AL. A celebration of life will be held August 10, 2019, at 12:00 PM, at Campground United Methodist Church, 7466 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, TN 37882. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campground United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
