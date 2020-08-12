Anne Curtis Johnson
Knoxville - Anne Curtis Johnson, age 89, died peacefully at home on August 9, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Knoxville, TN to the late Louise Mallicote and Gerald R. Curtis, Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James White Johnson; her brother Robert Curtis of Knoxville; her daughter Margaret (Peggie) Tyler Brooks and her first grandson John Thomas Brooks of Longmont, CO. Surviving are her children: Lucy-Anne (Lucy) Templeton Johnson Neiman, husband Paul, and children Haley and Marissa of Rye, NH; James (Jamie) White Johnson, Jr., wife Tammy, and children Jake, Mabry, and Cole; and Andrew (Andy) Price Johnson, wife Jennie, and children Drew and Will, all of Knoxville; grandchild Alexandra Anne (Ali) Brooks and son-in-law Jere Barto of Longmont, CO. Anne was reared on Black Oak Ridge in Fountain City by her aunt and guardian, Lucy Curtis Templeton, a well-known writer and columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel for 55 years. Anne was a graduate of Central High School and a student of the UT School of Music. She was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity, the University of Tennessee Singers, and studied with Dr. Edwards Zambara. Anne and her beloved husband and best friend Jim grew up at St. John's Episcopal Church and sang in the choir. In the 1950's when the Church of the Ascension was formed, they became Charter Members and sang in the church's first choir for many years. Anne has served the church in many ways and particularly enjoyed serving as a lector-intercessor and hospital visitor. Singing was a joy throughout Anne's life and the sound of her lovely voice will be dearly missed. She cherished her many years as a soloist with the Knoxville Jr. League Chorus performing for nursing homes, civic clubs, and each spring for the Dogwood Arts Festival. Anne's early upbringing led to a lifelong dedication helping others. In 1968 Anne was chosen as "Knoxville's First Lady" for her contributions to the community and was presented a "Key to the City" by Mayor Leonard Rogers. Active in many local charities, she was a Board member and officer of the United Way and a leader in many United Way Campaigns. She was a former Board President of the Knoxville Girls Club, the Y.W.C.A., the Tanasi Girl Scout Council, the University of Tennessee Alumni Association, the Chi Omega Alumni Association, the Knoxville Symphony Guild, and the Patricia Neal Foundation. Anne also served as an Associate Board member of Ramsey House and James White's Fort Association. She was very proud to remain a lifetime member of both Girl Scouts and the National Rifle Association. As a teenager, Anne did competitive shooting and became a "Marksman". Anne was very patriotic and loved her country and the military. On the days recommended for flying the American Flag, hers was always flying. As a young Girl Scout and Red Cross member, she crocheted Afghans for soldiers overseas during World War II. Most days Anne could usually be found working hard in her gardens and birdwatching and she could identity most flowers, trees and birds. She loved to write and wrote a nature column and features for the "The Knox County News". Anne loved people, and her interest in others and their lives made for many deep and lasting relationships throughout her life. She flourished in a later-in-life career in real estate and cherished relationships she developed with her many clients. Anne enjoyed her many singing and tennis friends and loved her neighborhood Lunch Bunch. She loved the natural beauty of her lakeview home on the Riverbend Peninsula and enjoyed walking her dog and talking with her neighbors. Anne loved these lines from a poem called "Daffodils" by William Wordsworth: I wandered lonely as a Cloud / That floats on higher o'er Vales and Hills, / When all at once I saw a crowd, / A host of golden Daffodils, / Beside the Lake, beneath the trees, / Fluttering and dancing in the breeze. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery 1:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020. If you wish, please visit the Rose Mortuary, Inc. Facebook page to attend the committal service. The family would like to thank the UT Hospice Services and the extraordinary caregivers who helped in Anne's last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the fine organizations listed above, or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com