Anne Elizabeth McKeown Smalley
Knoxville - Anne Smalley, age 89, passed away on November 22, 2020. She was born in Gibson County, Tennessee. She was adopted at an early age by her parents, Boyd McCulley McKeown and Cora Belle DeShazo McKeown, and she grew up in Nashville. After high school she moved to Washington, DC, to work. While there she met her husband, Lester Lee Smalley. They married in 1952 and moved to Nebraska for a time before moving back to Nashville, where their children were born. At the age of 25, Anne was able to connect with her birth family and to have a relationship with them for many years. In 1961, Anne and Les moved to Knoxville. Once the children were older, she went to work for the University of Tennessee in the Chemistry Department, as secretary to Dr. George Schweitzer. She worked there for over 40 years, retiring in December of 2013 at the age of 82. Anne and Les were members of The Lord's Chapel for many years. Anne was very social and loved spending time with her family and friends. She always loved watching her kids and grandkids participate in many activities over the years. In the 1970's and 1980's she was a huge fan of the Big Red Machine-the Cincinnati Reds. She also loved traveling, especially to Switzerland to see the Matterhorn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her beloved brother, Boyd "Torchy" McKeown, Jr.; and her best friend from childhood, Monnie Fredin. She is survived by her four children; daughters, Carol Tucker (Mark), Donna Leggett (Rich), and Lynn Smalley; son, Robert Smalley (Margaret); grandchildren Kevin (Kaitlyn) and Katherine Tucker, Aimee MacIlveen (Scot), Elizabeth Johnson (Michael), Lisa Crawley (Ashley), Amanda Coward (Clay), and Matthew Smalley; and four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sybil Parr; and niece, Kelly Waits. Our family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Atria Weston Place Assisted Living, and West Hills Health and Rehab. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Ave. for a 1:00 p.m. Graveside service, Rev. Ken Hall officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation.
