Anne Gail "Annie" Grishaber
- - Anne Gail "Annie" Grishaber passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. She was born on Friday, July 12 to Grant and Kassie Grishaber. Though Annie's life was short she impacted many and was loved beyond measure by her parents and all who knew her and knew of her.
Annie is survived by her parents, Grant and Kassie Moore Grishaber; grandparents, Greg and Jennifer Grishaber, Max and Jane Moore; great-grandparents Jerry Whited and Janice Whited; and many extended family. Annie's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the NICUs of both East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital for their excellent care.
A Funeral Mass will be held at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral on Saturday, August 24 at 6:45pm, with Father David Boetner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Annie's name may be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Development Office, PO Box 15010, Knoxville, TN, 37901-5010. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at www.rosemortuary.com.
