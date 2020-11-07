1/1
Anne Grace Freiberg
1925 - 2020
Anne Grace Freiberg

New Market - Anne Grace Freiberg, age 95 of New Market, TN, peacefully left this life to start her eternal life with her Heavenly Father on November 7, 2020. Born April 15, 1925 in Birmingham, AL., she was the daughter of the late Adolphus and Clara Fox. She was the light and love of the family and to all that met her. She loved to garden and loved to cook. She spent many hours by her stove cooking for family and friends. Her Christian life was as lovely and beautiful as the flowers she gardened, and her influence and teachings will remain in all that knew and loved her. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, David (Ann) Hilyer of Dandridge, Joann Horner of New Market, Martha (Wayne) McCardel of Lehigh, FL, Donnie (Cindy) Hilyer of New Market, Nikki Freiberg of Dandridge and Terry (Susan) Freiberg of Alachua, FL; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 20 great-great grandchildren; and 2 great-great-great grandchildren; brother, Steve Fox of Albany, GA and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald "Jerry" Freiberg; brother, Dan Fox; sister, Margie Fox and grandson, Paul Hilyer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Dandridge Full Gospel Ministries Church from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM. A Graveside Service will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery at 3:00 PM with Rev. Troy Duncan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Serenity House, 421 N. High Street, Morristown, TN 37816.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Dandridge Full Gospel Ministries Church
NOV
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
