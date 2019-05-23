|
|
Anne Harmon
Loudon, TN
Anne H. Harmon, age 68 of Loudon, passed away May 21, 2019. Anne loved animals and had numerous pets through out her life. Her most recent being her cat, Chucky and dog, Lydia. She often referred to her job at Montvue Farms as her dream job, working as office manager. She took great pride in everything she did. Anne never met a stranger and could always put a smile on your face. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her and her sense of humor. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Holley and brother, Whit Holley. She is survived by her husband, Paul; brother, Jim (Debra) Holley, of Arapahoe, NC; sister, Shirley Holley, of Oriental, NC; one daughter, a granddaughter, grandson and a great grandson. Per Anne's wishes, she will be cremated with no services. Donations may be made in her memory to the . Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations are honored to serve the Harmon family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019