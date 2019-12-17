|
|
Anne Harrison Taylor
Morristown - Anne Harrison Taylor, 76, was born January 14, 1943, and passed away December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Franklin Taylor, and her parents, Deane Bell and John Brown Harrison of White Pine. A lifelong East Tennessean, Mrs. Taylor graduated from White Pine High School and the University of Tennessee where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi and the collegiate chapter of the American Home Economics Association. She remained an active alumna of the University of Tennessee. She was retired from the Hamblen County School system where she spent a large part of her teaching career at Morristown West. A member of First Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Taylor was an Elder, Sunday School teacher, lay reader, and a leader in Presbyterian Women. Mrs. Taylor thrived on and served in the leadership of many organizations including Soma Sala Circle, the DAR, Delta Kappa Gamma, East Tennessee Presentation Society and Carson Newman University where she supervised student teachers for the Department of Education and was a long time board member and student advisor for the Family and Consumer Sciences Department.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, John and Jennifer Taylor and their children, Meredith, Sarah and Andrew Joseph of Williamsburg, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Anne Elisabeth and Marshall Taylor and their children, Betsy, Robert and Walt of Nashville. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Morristown, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Visitation will take place after the service at a reception at the church. A private burial will be at White Pine Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 600 West Main Street, Morristown, Tn. 37814.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, TN (865) 674-2441
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019