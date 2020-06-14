Anne McFee Shipley
Concord - Anne McFee Shipley, Concord Tennessee, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 peacefully at her home of 65 years. Anne was 10 days past her 92nd birthday, June 3, 1928.
She was loved by everyone who came to know her. She has been a faithful member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian since November 24, 1937. In 83 years of church membership she was always involved in some aspect of church leadership. Anne spent her life-time taking caring of others. From two sons and a husband, to family members in time of need, to friends and community members. She was a teacher for 36 years at Farragut Primary School. The number of young people that she influenced was countless.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Fred T. McFee and Ellen Russell McFee; brothers, Tom McFee, Robert (Bob) McFee and Alfred McFee; step mother, Alice Scott McFee.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years. William E. (Bill) Shipley; sons, Edward Shipley and wife Sonya of Newnan, Georgia, Robert (Bob) Shipley of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren, Kristina N. Shipley, Travis W. Shipley, Laura Anne Shipley, Georgia W. Shipley; great grandson, Brody E. Shipley-Farrell; brother and sister-in-law, William (Bill) and Annella McFee of West LaFayette, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. with Rev. Don Hubbard and Rev. Annella McFee officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Virtue Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virtue Cumberland Presybterian Church, 725 Virtue Road, Farragut, Tennessee 37934.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the family of Anne McFee Shipley. www.clickfh.com
Concord - Anne McFee Shipley, Concord Tennessee, passed away Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 peacefully at her home of 65 years. Anne was 10 days past her 92nd birthday, June 3, 1928.
She was loved by everyone who came to know her. She has been a faithful member of Virtue Cumberland Presbyterian since November 24, 1937. In 83 years of church membership she was always involved in some aspect of church leadership. Anne spent her life-time taking caring of others. From two sons and a husband, to family members in time of need, to friends and community members. She was a teacher for 36 years at Farragut Primary School. The number of young people that she influenced was countless.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Fred T. McFee and Ellen Russell McFee; brothers, Tom McFee, Robert (Bob) McFee and Alfred McFee; step mother, Alice Scott McFee.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years. William E. (Bill) Shipley; sons, Edward Shipley and wife Sonya of Newnan, Georgia, Robert (Bob) Shipley of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren, Kristina N. Shipley, Travis W. Shipley, Laura Anne Shipley, Georgia W. Shipley; great grandson, Brody E. Shipley-Farrell; brother and sister-in-law, William (Bill) and Annella McFee of West LaFayette, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. with Rev. Don Hubbard and Rev. Annella McFee officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Virtue Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virtue Cumberland Presybterian Church, 725 Virtue Road, Farragut, Tennessee 37934.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the family of Anne McFee Shipley. www.clickfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.