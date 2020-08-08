Anne Stack Acker
Knoxville - Anne Stack Acker, was born May 31, 1932 and died August 7, 2020. Anne was the daughter of Dr. William E. Stack and Shelley Hahn-Smith Stack. She was raised in Chattanooga TN. by her great-grandparent Clyde Bellah Hahn, grandmother Regina Hahn-Smith and mother Shelley Stack.
Anne graduated from Norte Dame High School in 1950 and the Baroness Erlanger School of Nursing in 1953. After receiving an RN degree, Anne first worked as a nurse at the Dupont Nylon Company plant In Chattanooga where she met her future husband, Alvin L "Al" Acker, Jr.
Anne and Al subsequently relocated to various DuPont Nylon plants in South Carolina, Virginia and finally in Wilmington, Delaware before retiring in 1980. Anne and Al then returned to Knoxville and moved into Al's old home place, 203 Chilhowee Drive, which became the starting point for Knoxville's annual Dogwood Trail. Anne and Al took great pride in their property which Al kept immaculately groomed at all times especially for the Dogwood Trail period.
Anne was an avid golfer and member of Holstein Hills Golf Club. She was a serious antique collector and an active member of the Dogwood Garden Club, various patriotic societies i.e.; National Society Magna Charta Dames, Daughters of Colonial Dames, Colonial Wars and Knoxville Chapter of the DAR.
Anne leaves a son, Alvin Leslie Acker, lll, daughter, Christine Acker Star (deceased) and grand-daughters Melissa Utterback (John), Vanessa Star of Newark, Delaware and Olivia Acker of Jefferson City, TN. She also leaves two great- grandchildren, Savanna and Kody as well as brother-in-law Dr. James J. Acker (Carolyn S. Acker) and brother William E. "Buddy" Stack (Margo Stack).
Anne was predeceased by the death of her husband Al Acker for only one day. Anne and Al weremarried sixty-three years on May 15 this year.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the entire senior living Staff at The Pointe at Lifespring, Knoxville TN and to St John's Cathedral in Knoxville, TN.
A private memorial grave side service will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please reach out to any that are down in heart with an act of kindness in loving memory of Anne and Al.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Anne S. Acker. www.clickfuneralhome.com