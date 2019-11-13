|
|
Annette Antonucci
Knoxville - Annette Antonucci, age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on November 12 after a long illness. Annette was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 20, 1927 to Luigi and Assunta Ventura.
After graduating from Fordham University with a degree in chemistry, and briefly working as a chemist, she found her true calling, and for the next 33 years would teach in the East Meadow, NY school system. She received her Masters in Education from Hofstra University, and during her career, she taught grades K-6. She was a voracious reader, and was a member of several book clubs. She loved to travel, and she and her husband, Dario, travelled to Burma, India, China, Russia, the Panama Canal, Europe, the Caribbean and assorted other countries. She loved opera, the theater and playing bridge with her wide circle of friends. Annette will be remembered by her family and friends for her warm and fun-loving nature, and her infectious laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marie Ventura. She is survived by Dario Antonucci, her devoted and loving husband of 68 years; her son, Dr. Richard Antonucci and his wife Mary; daughter Rosemary Calvert and her husband Mark; and daughter Daria Antonucci and her husband Larry Travis. Annette is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grand-children. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the memory unit at Elmcroft Assisted Living for their excellent and loving care over the past two years.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18 from 3-5pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, with a prayer service to follow at 5pm. Family and friends will gather 2pm Tuesday for graveside services at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019