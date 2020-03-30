Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Annette Ray


1943 - 2020
Annette Ray Obituary
Annette Ray

Rutledge - Annette Louise Williams Ray, age 77, of Cherokee Lake, Rutledge passed away March 29, 2020. She was a 1961 graduate of Holston High School. Preceded in death by father and mother, Roy Williams and Georgia Williams Veach, stepfather James Veach, and nephew Christopher Lee Hunley. Survived by husband Jerry H. Ray of Rutledge, daughter Jerri Lynn Kerwin and husband Michael of Knoxville, grandson Benjamin Kerwin of Knoxville, granddaughter Julia Kerwin & fiancé Matthew Childress & sons Austin & Logan of Knoxville, sister Linda Coyler of Maryville, best friends Marcy Turner of Rutledge and Kathy Parks of Kingston Springs. Call at convenience from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Private family graveside to be held at East Tennes see Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church of Rutledge, 133 Shiloh Church Rd, Rutledge, TN 37861, or St. Joseph Catholic School, 118 Howard, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
