Annette T. Parton
Sevierville - Annette T. Parton, age 86 of Sevierville passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Annette was born in Cleveland, Tennessee, shortly after her family had moved from their home in Elkmont. In a few short years, her family made their way back to Gatlinburg. Annette graduated from Pi Beta Phi High School then went on to Lincoln Memorial College. At a tent revival in Gatlinburg Annette gave her heart to Jesus Christ and in that same revival a young man named Jim Parton also gave his heart to Jesus Christ. Several years later that same young man somehow convinced that black haired Trentham girl with a ponytail to marry him with the romantic proposal "Do you ever think of getting married?" Annette's response -"yes", then Jim - "to me?" They married on April 14, 1954. Annette and Jim began to serve Christ at Roaring Fork Baptist Church and she taught Sunday school, but her most important calling was to play and praise God on the piano. She never had much training or lessons but being musical ran in the Trentham family. God blessed her piano playing. She was very humble about her ability, diligently practicing daily to honor God. She served 60 plus years at her church with what Jim called "that Trentham beat" which only the family witnessed in "Reds Boogie", "Bumble Boogie" and "Sentimental Journey". Annette found another way to minister for our Lord. She baked and was truly "the brownie lady", always whipping up runs of brownies for any and all gatherings at church or for neighbors, friends and acquaintances needing a touch from the Lord. Sadly, her music and cooking on earth have ended. After the Lord called Jim home, Annette's purpose here was no longer clear to her. She longed to join him in Heaven, forever praising her Lord and Savior, despite all her family's efforts. She leaves behind a godly legacy as a wife, mother and grandmother for us to learn from. Annette is preceded in death by her husband Jim Parton, sons Jimmy and Sam, brothers Lee Trentham, Jr., Ralph Trentham and Bill Trentham, sister Jama McCarter, parents Lee and Ruth Trentham and son-in-law Bill Moneymaker. She is survived by her daughters Terry Moneymaker and Cheryl Parton as well as her grandchildren Jennifer Poss and husband Matt, Angie Willis and husband Anthony, Terah Graves and husband Andy, Leslie Stiltner, Rachel Rolen and husband Jeremy, Daniel Breeden and fiancée Katie, Allison Herron and husband Daniel. In addition are her great-grandchildren Taylor, Zack, Jacob, Alex, Jesse, Alaina, Isaiah, Isaac, Lukie, Cole, Connor, Sydney, and Cooper, great great-grandchild "Iva B". She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Pam Parton, sister-in-law Dorothy L. Trentham, special friends Ruth Parton, Dennis Parton and Jan Campbell as well as her church families at Roaring Fork Baptist Church and Richardson Cove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Annette's memory to Roaring Fork Baptist Church, 231 Church Street, Gatlinburg, TN 37738 or Richardson Cove Baptist Church Christmas Basket Fund, 3107 Pittman Center Road, Sevierville, TN 37876. A private service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.