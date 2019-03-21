Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Annice Scruggs

Annice Scruggs Obituary
Annice Scruggs

Knoxville, TN

Annice Scruggs, age 94 of Knoxville, passed away March 19, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Annice was a retired teacher that taught at Cansler Elementary and Sarah Moore Green Elementary schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin S. Scruggs, Sr. Survivors include sons, Melvin Jr. and Stephen Scruggs. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23rd at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 11 AM -12 PM. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Rev. Dr. Vivian Williams, Rev. Renee Kesler and Rev. Dr. Johnnie W. Skinner officiating. Family and friends will go in procession following services to Berry Highland South Cemetery for interment. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
