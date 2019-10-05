|
Annie Belle Hancock
Rutledge - Annie Belle Hancock- Rutledge, age 72, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Annie is finally home with Mommy. She is preceded in death by her husband David Hancock; parents, Francis and Helen Mitchell; brother, Bernard Davis; and sisters, Shirley Wright and Betty Cox. She is survived by sisters, Mae (Wendell) Nutting and Mary Jones; special nephews, Brian (Robin) Coulter and Barry (Kelli) Coulter; several other nieces and nephews; 3 great great nephews; and special great great niece, Annabelle Coulter. The family will receive friends on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Family and friends will meet on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bridges Funeral Home to go to Pollard Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019