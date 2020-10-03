Annie Irene Atkins



Madisonville - Annie Irene Wiseman Atkins went to her Heavenly home on October 3, 2020. She had been a patient at East TN Healthcare and Rehab Center and passed away from natural causes. She was a faithful and currently the oldest member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. In earlier years, not only was Irene a hard worker on their farm milking cows, raising chickens and hogs, gardening, and raising tobacco, but was a great homemaker. She canned or froze everything she grew and nothing ever went to waste. Her sauerkraut was the best around, and she went by the signs in the Almanac to plant and "put up" her harvest. Irene was known for her wonderful cooking, making the best biscuits and old-fashioned stack cakes. She could put Martha Stewart to shame by churning her own butter, drying the apples, and making the molasses that went in her cakes. She even plucked her pet ducks' down to make her feather pillows. She loved her flowers and rooted many varieties. Her favorite hobby was quilting. She had made so many beautiful quilts that her children have lost count. Irene had a soft heart for animals. She loved her pets and never wanted to see a dog or cat go hungry. But, her greatest love was for Jesus. It was evident in how she raised her children. She had so much love for her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She never forgot any of their birthdays. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernie R. Atkins; parents, Jacob and Martha Tyler Wiseman; brothers, Billie and Sherman of Madisonville, and Coleman who was MIA in the Philippines in WWII. Survivors are: son, Darrell D. Atkins (Brenda) of Madisonville; daughters, Ernestine "Ernie" Patterson (Tim) of Knoxville, Marsha Raper (Jerry) of Madisonville; Grandchildren: Dustin Atkins (Stephanie), Kristen Teague (Matthew) of Madisonville, Tim II Patterson (Teckla) of Knoxville, Natalie Patterson Muchnick (Paul) of Kennesaw, GA, Blake Raper (Kendra), Olivia Ellison (Matt), all of Sweetwater; Special close nieces, DeLois, Jane, and Mary Ann, and many other nieces and nephew; Special friends, Joyce Daugherty and Linda Lawson. Special thanks to the caring and professional staff at East TN Healthcare for their outpouring of love and excellent care. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Rocky Springs Baptist Church, Rev. Don Rockholt, Rev. Greg McCosh officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, McClellan Cemetery. The public viewing will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 100, Madisonville, TN 37354. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









