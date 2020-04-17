|
Annie Rebecca (Becky) Hartman
Knoxville - Annie Rebecca 'Becky' Hartman passed away early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, with her family by her side, Becky went to be with her Lord after bravely fighting cancer for more than two years. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday on March 28th.
Becky grew up on a farm outside of Ashland City, Tennessee. She was the 8th out of 11 children and she deeply loved her close knit family. She graduated from Cheatham County High School in 1946 where she was an outstanding basketball player. Her honors included serving as Team Captain, being voted Most Valuable Player and also Most Athletic in her Senior Class. After high school and at a time before women's college basketball existed, AAU recruited Becky to play basketball for Genesco for 4 years; after, she then played 2 years for Cooks Goldblumes of Nashville. While playing from the years 1946-52, she was on the 1947 team that won the title in the National Tournament League and she was named Honorable Mention All American. The following year, at the same tournament, Becky came in 2nd in the free throw contest, making an amazing 47 out of 50 shots. When she wasn't on the basketball court, Becky was on the softball field playing shortstop for Genesco and C.B. Ragland from 1946-1949. They were the TN State Champs and Southeastern Champs in the 1947-48 season.
In 1949, Becky married the love of her life, Thomas Eugene (Geno) Hartman, they would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on July 29th of this year. They moved from Nashville in 1956 to make their home in Knoxville, TN and start Duo-Fast of Knoxville, Inc. Together, Becky and Geno grew the business to later expand into Chattanooga and Nashville. In 1959, they were blessed with a daughter, Shereè Diane, and later they were blessed to welcome son-in-law, Butch. Becoming a 'Grandmother' to 3 amazing grandchildren, 'Jeffrey Geno', 'Clarkie' and 'Precious Angel Annie' was a dream come true. Last year, 2 special daughter-in-laws, Jess and Cali were added to the family along with their 1st priceless great granddaughter, Addison Grace. Her passion in life was her family. Nothing made her happier than having every one of them gathered together, whether it was at home in Knoxville, their farm in Ten Mile, TN or their home in Hilton Head, SC. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy. Along side Gene, they were fortunate to travel to Duo-Fast conventions and hunting trips, as well as many golf trips shared with treasured friends they made throughout the years. Becky loved and cherished those friendships and their times together. When her husband traveled, she enjoyed having friends visit and have 'sleepovers'. She loved to travel back to Nashville and Ashland City to visit both her friends and family. But mostly, Becky looked forward to Gene's return and their time spent together. As they aged, those feelings intensified and she rarely wanted to do anything without him. They routinely went to Wright's Cafeteria on Thursday nights and often could be found dining with family and friends at Cherokee Country Club. Her 'girls' at Cherokee always had Becky her caffeine free unsweet tea with 3 orange slices waiting for her. At the end of her day, she was happiest when sitting by Geno's side, in their matching Lazy-Boys, watching whatever sporting event was on TV. They loved going to UT football games, home or away for many years. And up until this past season, she didn't miss a UT men's or Lady Vol basketball game. Becky cherished sitting behind the Lady Vol bench, watching Pat and Holly coach making basketball season her favorite time of the year.
Becky will also be remembered as an avid golfer. In the 1970s, she served on the first Tennessee State Junior Board. Her duties included helping junior boys qualify for state tournaments and helping run various other tournaments in Knoxville. She served on the Tennessee Women's Golf Association for several years, and was elected President in 1986-87 and earned President Emeritus status. Becky was active with the Knoxville Area Golf Association, running many State tournaments and serving as President for 4 years in the 1970s and 1980s. Because of her devotion to the sport of golf, she won the Ed Harris Memorial Sportsmanship Award Trophy in 1989. Her love and enthusiasm for the sport led her to help start the UT Lady Vol Golf Team. Becky was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 for basketball and golf due to her strong involvement, work ethic and passion for sports.
A long-time member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden, Becky was a member of the Encouragers Sunday School Class and also participated in the Fran Dotterweich Bible Study at Cherokee. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. One Thanksgiving she wrote, 'I am so thankful for God who sent his Son to earth and let him die on the cross so all of our sins are forgiven. I am thankful we could invite him into our hearts and be saved so that we can be in Heaven together.'
She was a sustainer of Akima Club of Knoxville with Emeritus status and was selected as the Akima Member of the Year in 1978. She also served on the Helen Ross McNabb Board for several years. Together, the Hartmans enjoyed being members of Deane Hill, Holston Hills, and Cherokee Country Clubs as well as the Honors Course in Ooltewah, TN and Wexford Plantation in Hilton Head, SC.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Hardaway and Capi Dola Pardue Harris, brothers Woodrow, J.C., Russell, Billy Ray, Jacky Harris; and sisters, Eugenia Batts, Chloe Boyte, Sybil Sanders and June Adkins. She is survived by her husband, Gene Hartman, her daughter Shereè Johnson (Butch); grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson (Jess), Clark Johnson (Cali), and Annie Johnson and great-granddaughter, Addison Grace Johnson. Also survived by a loving sister, Nelda Boyte and sister in-law, Francis Harris both of Ashland City as well as many, many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the family had a private burial service and they plan to hold a celebration of life at Central Baptist Church of Bearden in the future. Please visit the Rose Mann website to view and share memories of Becky: www.rosemortuary.com.
To honor Becky, the family requests that donations be made to Central Baptist Church of Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, 37919; Boys and Girls Club of The Tennessee Valley, 967 Irwin Street, 37917; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020