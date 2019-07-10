|
Annie Smith
Lonsdale - Mrs. Annie "Ann" Jean Lockhart Smith -age 60, passed away the early morning of July 4, 2019 at her home.
She was the baby child born to the parents of Mr. Reese and Hattie Lockhart, July 29, 1958.
She is now back at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, face to face.
Ann was raised and lived in the Lonsdale community. She was a Rule High School Graduate: Class of 1976.
Preceded in death by parents, Hattie and Reese Lockhart; sisters, Lillie Jane, Mary Beatty, Hattie Mae, and Wilma; brothers, Albert, Arthur, and Henry.
Survived by children, Lilita and Anthony Smith; grandchildren, Aliyah and Anganza Mathieu Jr.; brother and sister, Tommy and Carolyn Lockhart.
Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1750 Delaware Ave, 37921; Pastor Steve Simpson, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
