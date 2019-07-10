Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Smith Obituary
Annie Smith

Lonsdale - Mrs. Annie "Ann" Jean Lockhart Smith -age 60, passed away the early morning of July 4, 2019 at her home.

She was the baby child born to the parents of Mr. Reese and Hattie Lockhart, July 29, 1958.

She is now back at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, face to face.

Ann was raised and lived in the Lonsdale community. She was a Rule High School Graduate: Class of 1976.

Preceded in death by parents, Hattie and Reese Lockhart; sisters, Lillie Jane, Mary Beatty, Hattie Mae, and Wilma; brothers, Albert, Arthur, and Henry.

Survived by children, Lilita and Anthony Smith; grandchildren, Aliyah and Anganza Mathieu Jr.; brother and sister, Tommy and Carolyn Lockhart.

Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1750 Delaware Ave, 37921; Pastor Steve Simpson, Officiating.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now