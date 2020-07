Annita (Nona) Carter FainAnnita (Nona) Carter Fain age 73, received her heavenly wings Monday July 27, 2020, on her mother's birthday, with her family by her side. Annita was born December 18,1946 in Knoxville, TN to the union of the late Richard Carter and Maggie McGriff.She received Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ over 30 years serving under Pastor W.C and First Lady Allen.Preceded in death by her parents; Richard and Maggie Carter, son Christopher Carter; siblings: Noah Carter, Clara Woodruff, Nathaniel Carter, Thomas Carter, James Carter, Fred Carter, Frank Carter, Rosella Matthews, Ronald Carter, David Carter, and Lillian Sleet.Annita leaves to Celebrate, her devoted husband, James Fain; children, James Dean, Jr. (Eleanor), Yolanda Lollis, Phylicia Washington (Derrick), Patrick Dean (Bridget), Nikki Carter, Estavon Carter, Marcus Carter, Kim Anderson (Bennie), Yolanda Chigano; other beloved stepchildren; sisters, Myrtle Robinson and Jessie Patterson; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; funeral service, 4:00 p.m., Minister James Fain, Officiating.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY