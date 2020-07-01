Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony Garcia Widener



Anthony Garcia Widener 59, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 25, 2020.



Preceded in death by parents Roy B. And Fay D. Henderson and sister Alyce L. Holloway.



Survived by devoted wife of 35 years Temple Elaine, son Anthony Jr.; sister, Betty Newbolt , brother Reginald Widener. And host of nieces and nephews. Family and Friends. Family will receive open invitation on Thursday July 2, 2020@ Jarnigan& Son's mortuary 10:00am- 8:00pm. Friday July 3,2020 services 5:30 at Jarnigan &Son' Mortuary.



Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY



www.jarnigansmortuary









