Anthony Garcia Widener
Anthony Garcia Widener

Anthony Garcia Widener 59, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 25, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents Roy B. And Fay D. Henderson and sister Alyce L. Holloway.

Survived by devoted wife of 35 years Temple Elaine, son Anthony Jr.; sister, Betty Newbolt , brother Reginald Widener. And host of nieces and nephews. Family and Friends. Family will receive open invitation on Thursday July 2, 2020@ Jarnigan& Son's mortuary 10:00am- 8:00pm. Friday July 3,2020 services 5:30 at Jarnigan &Son' Mortuary.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
JUL
3
Service
05:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

