Anthony H. Flynn Obituary
Anthony Flynn, age 51, of South Knoxville passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Kelly; children Haley, Tristan and Rich; granddaughter Adeline; grandson Jackson; 3 step-children Anthony, Brooke, and Kaitlyn; brother Todd and wife Vicki Flynn and their children Jonathan and Chelsie; parents Howard and Brenda Flynn; and aunt Barbara Whaley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Oak Lounge at a later date. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel.

Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019
