Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony "Tony" King Obituary
Anthony "Tony" King 60 of Knoxville, TN went to Heaven Saturday, May 25, 2019. Tony was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He was preceded in death by mother, Carol King. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Shirley King; children, Angelina, Arianna, Annabella; father, Robert King; sister, Marie (Wayne) Raleigh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Lilly Montero; nephew, David Raleigh; additional family. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29th from 4-6pm with Memorial service following at 6pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now