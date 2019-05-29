|
Anthony "Tony" King 60 of Knoxville, TN went to Heaven Saturday, May 25, 2019. Tony was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He was preceded in death by mother, Carol King. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Shirley King; children, Angelina, Arianna, Annabella; father, Robert King; sister, Marie (Wayne) Raleigh; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Lilly Montero; nephew, David Raleigh; additional family. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29th from 4-6pm with Memorial service following at 6pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019