Anthony L. A. Williams (Tony)
Anthony L. A. Williams (Tony) 61 passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville, TN.
Born November 19, 1958 Knoxville, TN to Ulysses Eugene Williams Sr and Geraldine Britton Williams. 1977 Graduate of Rule High School employed at Ucore in Oak Ridge, TN and the Owner of Turbo Lawn Care Service. Knoxville, TN.
Preceded in death by father Ulysses Eugene Williams Sr, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Survived by mother, Geraldine Britton Williams; wife, Anna M Cannon Williams of 19 yrs; children, Anthony L. A. Williams II, Catesha N Williams, and Arieana G. Dixon; grandchildren, Makiya Garrett, Timothy Williams, Ayana Porter and Elijah B.; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family will recieve friends Tuesday, Jan. 28 2020 from 4-5 with the service to follow at 5 at Fourth Presbyterian Church at 1323 N. Broadway St. with Rev. Elizabeth Peterson officiating. The final resting place will be at Berry Highland South on Wednesday Jan. 29 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020