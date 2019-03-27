Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Mr. Anthony Lamar "Cookie" Williams, age 45 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge. Mr. Williams was a member of Speights Chapel AME Zion Church, Rockwood. He worked at Delta M Corporation as a Supervisor in Engineering. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Williams.

Survivors include:

Special Friend: Tonya Hannah of Oak Ridge, TN

Son: Shawn Edward Williams of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Harlow Imari & Harmony

Mother: Ethel Williams of Memphis, TN

Brothers: Ronald T. Gallaher (Ethel) of Memphis, TN

Christopher "Petey" Williams (Renee)

of West Bloomfield, MI

Nieces & Nephews: Sharonda, Ebony, Shaderick,

Christopher, Jr., Corey

Several cousins, uncles & aunts

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm. Funeral Services will follow from the Chapel with Rev. Willie Gallaher and Rev. Stephen Womack officiating. Interment and Burial will follow the service in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Anthony Lamar "Cookie" Williams.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
