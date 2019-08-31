Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
Rocky Top, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Sharp


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Sharp Obituary
Anthony Sharp

Caryville - Anthony Allen Sharp, age 68 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 10, 1951 to the late Buford Burnell and Vivian Eunice Gross Sharp in Knoxville. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Vietnam War. He loved music, reading books and studying new topics. He also enjoyed attending church when he was able and was a member of Lake City United Methodist. He had a special friendship with the former pastor, Rev. Andrew Henry. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darlene Sharp; and several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5-7pm. Graveside services will be private. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.