Anthony Todd Hutchison
Anthony Todd Hutchison

Maynardville - Anthony Todd Hutchison - age 36 of Maynardville, passed away suddenly July 30, 2020. He was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Todd Hutchison; grandparents, Billy Lee Hutchison and Arthur and Wilma Amos; and aunt, Terri Amos. Anthony is survived by his mother, Kathy (Tim) Shoffner, grandmother, Agnes Hutchison; brothers, Bradley (Kristen) Hutchison and Victor (Kayla) Hutchison; nieces and nephews, Leslee, Graycee, Annzlee, Leeland; and special nephew, Levi.

There will be a call at your convenience from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 5:30 to go in procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens for a 6:00 p.m. interment with Reverend Kyle Shell officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Anthony Hutchison. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
4
Service
05:30 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
4
Interment
06:00 PM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
