Anthony Wayne Belton Obituary
Anthony Wayne Belton, 34, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Arthur & Lois Belton, Rachel Jewell, and John Dalton. He is survived by fiancée Courtney Dearing & unborn child of Knoxville, parents Mark & Marie Belton of Rocky Top, brother Jonathan Carlisle of N.C., "sis-in-law" Jamie Morris, sister-in-law Kristi Taylor Carlisle of Knoxville, nephews and niece Joshua Taylor, Michael & Makayla Carlisle. Uncle Charlie Dalton (Cathy). Aunts Florence Dalton, Betty Hutchens (Ray Hutchens), & Sandra Turman of N.C. as well numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 23, 2:30-3:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. at Center Faith Church in Karns.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019
