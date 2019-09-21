|
|
Anton Bayne Bowman "Tony"
Knoxville - July 29, 1971 - September 12, 2019
Bowman, Anton Bayne "Tony", beloved father, brother, friend to many passed away suddenly at his home on September 12, 2019.
Tony was born and raised in Knoxville, TN. He was a 1990 graduate of Carter High School, where he played football and continued on to play for the University of Tennessee. He was a business owner and entrepreneur. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboy fan & VOL For Life! An avid dog lover leaving behind "Macy" who adored Tony. He loved to travel with friends and always had a smile for those he met. He will be truly missed by many.
Tony is preceded in death by parents, Linda Lee Ramsey and step father Jay Ramsey.
He is survived by his daughter Chloe Ezell (Trevor), half siblings Tina Mollere & Charles Allen, several step siblings, brother in life Brian Hillard, several nieces & nephews, Tony also leaves a host of friends, who were his family at heart.
A celebration of life will be held at Hooters on Kingston Pk, Tuesday, Sept 24, 5pm- 9pm, where friends and family can come together and celebrate a life well lived.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019