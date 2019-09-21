Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hooters
Kingston Pk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton Bayne "Tony" Bowman


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anton Bayne "Tony" Bowman Obituary
Anton Bayne Bowman "Tony"

Knoxville - July 29, 1971 - September 12, 2019

Bowman, Anton Bayne "Tony", beloved father, brother, friend to many passed away suddenly at his home on September 12, 2019.

Tony was born and raised in Knoxville, TN. He was a 1990 graduate of Carter High School, where he played football and continued on to play for the University of Tennessee. He was a business owner and entrepreneur. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboy fan & VOL For Life! An avid dog lover leaving behind "Macy" who adored Tony. He loved to travel with friends and always had a smile for those he met. He will be truly missed by many.

Tony is preceded in death by parents, Linda Lee Ramsey and step father Jay Ramsey.

He is survived by his daughter Chloe Ezell (Trevor), half siblings Tina Mollere & Charles Allen, several step siblings, brother in life Brian Hillard, several nieces & nephews, Tony also leaves a host of friends, who were his family at heart.

A celebration of life will be held at Hooters on Kingston Pk, Tuesday, Sept 24, 5pm- 9pm, where friends and family can come together and celebrate a life well lived.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now