Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Perfetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio "Tony" Perfetto


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio "Tony" Perfetto Obituary
Antonio "Tony" Perfetto

Knoxville - Antonio "Tony" Perfetto, age 91 of Farragut, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at NHC Farragut. He was born at home in Carthage, New York on April 11, 1928. He was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church. Tony was a member of the First Infantry Division of the U. S. Army. He was a graduate of Clarkson University with a Civil Engineering Degree in 1952 and obtained his Professional Engineering License in 1957. Tony moved to Knoxville in 1977 and started Rouse Construction Company which he still owns. He officially retired March 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Perfetto; brother, Leonard Perfetto; parents, Luigi (Louis) and Antoinetta Perfetto. Tony is survived by his children, Ronald Perfetto and wife, Jerri, Alayne Kyle and husband Kent, all of Knoxville, Joel Perfetto of Denver, CO.; grandchildren, twin granddaughters, Casey and Morgan Perfetto, grandson Antonio Perfetto, twin grandsons, Ryan and Erik Perfetto, Luke Perfetto, Matt, Kurtis and Jake Kyle; sister, Anna Garrett of Carthage, New York; several nieces and nephews. The family also thanks Christos Christopoulos and family for bring great neighbors. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute. Memorial gifts can be made online at utmedicalcenter.org/make-a-gift or mailed to The Development Office, University of Tennessee Medical Center, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now