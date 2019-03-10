Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
April Jean Weaver "Peanut" Robison


April Jean Weaver "Peanut" Robison Obituary
April "Peanut" Jean Weaver Robison

Maynardville, TN

April "Peanut" Jean Weaver Robison passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. She was born on June 9, 1967 to Jeffrey Lynn Weaver and Janice (Weaver) Ogle. She graduated from Fulton High School. Her sense of humor was felt in everyone she met and never met a stranger. She truly loved her mother Janice, sister Gena, and all of her family. Her passion was her 3 little chihuahuas; Prissy, Prince and Bella. Fiance, Johnnie Beeler. She loved her step father, Eddie Ogle as though he was her biological father. Survivors; mother, Janice Ogle, sister; Gena Burnette, nieces; Amber Hatmaker and Somer Bullard, great niece; Alexis Keisler who was very special to April. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
