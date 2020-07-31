April Marie Schubert
Knoxville - April Marie Schubert, age 48, of Knoxville, passed away July 23, 2020. April was born on February 4, 1972 in Chattanooga to Stanley and Janice Schubert. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and enjoyed her career as a commercial sales representative with Waste Connections of Tennessee, Inc.
April is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Robert V. and Geneva B. Schubert, her maternal grandparents, Charles H. and Majorie F. Hullett, and aunt Charlotte Schubert Hixson, all of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, and cousins, Cherry Smith and Haley Smith, Ringgold, Georgia.
She is survived by her father, Stanley E. Schubert, Greensboro, North Carolina, and her mother, Janice M. Rutherford and stepfather, Mark S. Rutherford, Knoxville; stepsister, Whitney Rutherford Cook, husband Eric and their son Darby, Knoxville; stepbrothers, Luke Rutherford, Encinitas, California, and Chase Rutherford, Denver, Colorado; uncle, Robert "Bobby" Schubert, Jr. (Earlynn), Signal Mountain, aunts, Anne Smith (Jerry Sr.), Ringgold, Marilyn Miller (Tim), and Linda Hullett, Chattanooga; cousins, Robert "Robby" Schubert II, Chattanooga, William "Will" Schubert, Decatur, Alabama, Forrest Mitchell Hixson, Gainesville, Georgia, Jerry Smith, Jr. (Missy), Ringgold, Krissy Nichols (Bryan), Rising Fawn, Georgia, Lance Miller (Breeze), Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Mackenzie Smith and Garrett Smith, Ringgold; and her beloved Maltese companion, Layla.
A special thank you to Kristopher Kimball, MD, the nurses and staff in the Oncology Department at the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their compassionate care and concern for April.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, Texas 75251.
