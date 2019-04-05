|
Arbra (Gea) Jean Melton Davis
Lenoir City, TN
Arbra (Gea) Jean Melton Davis - age 78 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 3, 2019 at her daughter's home, surrounded by loved ones. She was a 1958 graduate of Loudon High School and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Arbra and her husband, Jim met while working as dance instructors at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. Arbra retired from Union Carbide, K-25 Plant in Oak Ridge after many years of service. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Arbra was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jim Davis; parents, Cecil and MayBelle Humbard Melton. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Ray) Vann; son, Jimmy (Callie) Davis all of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Christopher DeLaney and Matthew DeLaney, Caleb Elder and Trey Davis; great-grandchildren: Liam, Alison, Olivia, and Paislee DeLaney; bonus great- granddaughters: Jordan, Madison, and Briley; brother, Ronnie "Otis" Melton of Lenoir City and nephew, Jason (Mary) Melton. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will
follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Sunday and
proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside and interment. Pallbearers will be: Christopher DeLaney, Matthew DeLaney, Caleb Elder, Trey Davis, Caleb O'Dell and Matt Acuff. Memorial donations may be made to help with funeral
expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019