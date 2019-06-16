|
|
In Loving Memory of
Archie H. Long Sr.
09/11/1928 - 05/02/2010
It's been 9 years sense God spoke to you said, come on home son your work on earth is done. With our hearts broke and tears in our eyes we said goodbye to you that Sunday morning. A golden heart stop beating, and hard working hands now rest high on that mountain. We will always have our precious memories, and the comfort knowing we well meet again some glad day. Happy Father's Day!
We Love And Miss You!
Your Children
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019