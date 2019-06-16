Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie H. Long Sr.

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Archie H. Long Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Archie H. Long Sr.

09/11/1928 - 05/02/2010

It's been 9 years sense God spoke to you said, come on home son your work on earth is done. With our hearts broke and tears in our eyes we said goodbye to you that Sunday morning. A golden heart stop beating, and hard working hands now rest high on that mountain. We will always have our precious memories, and the comfort knowing we well meet again some glad day. Happy Father's Day!

We Love And Miss You!

Your Children
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.