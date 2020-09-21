Archie Lynn Johnson
Corryton - Archie Lynn Johnson, age 75 of Corryton, passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fort Sanders Hospital surrounded by his wife of 56 years and his children. Archie was born on November 11, 1944 to Dafron and Edna Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Johnson.
Archie retired from Bell South Corporation after 30 years of service lastly serving as the Knoxville District Network Operations Manager. He served in leadership positions in several organizations in the Knoxville area. They include United Way of Greater Knoxville, Gideons International, Civitan Club, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He also served on the Carolina Winds Board of Directors in Myrtle Beach, SC for several years. Much of Archie's time was devoted to Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church. He served as Church Treasurer, Lay Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and loved singing in the choir. Archie and Ann enjoyed taking numerous trips to Myrtle Beach and visiting family around the world. Archie volunteered his time to coach many kids in both basketball and baseball. He was very active in sports and loved watching and playing golf. His passion for serving others and the community inspired him and Ann to set aside a portion of their farm to develop a community for Seniors. It was a rewarding endeavor because it provided many Seniors an affordable option to remain in their home community. Archie had an infectious positive attitude; anyone who came in contact with Archie left with a smile on their face and felt blessed.
Archie is survived by his loving wife, Ann; daughter, Kimberly (Joel) Slagle; and son, Aaron Johnson; daughter-in-law, Laura Johnson; grandchildren Toby (Lindsay) Slagle, Jacob (Emmi) Slagle, Ty (Sara) Johnson, and Taylor (Adam) Hutchens; great granddaughter, Emery Ann Johnson; sister, Carole (Bill) Steele; brother-in-law, Stewart Oakes and numerous nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 promptly at 1:00 PM at the Family Life Center, Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church. COVID precautions will be observed, please arrive with a mask and plan to Social Distance. There will not be a receiving line due to COVID and temperatures will be checked prior to entry. Pastor Brian Wright and Reverend Richie Hayes will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gideons International, RMUMC Family Life Center, or the Corryton Food Pantry.
