Archie Michael Ashe
Knoxville - Archie Michael Ashe age 71 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Born July 21, 1948 in Powell, TN to Willard P. and Bonnie E. Ashe. He graduated from Powell High School, class of 1966. Archie married the love of his life, Betty Sue Ashe, on August 10, 1986. He was as accomplished vocal musician for 30 plus years followed by a career in painting and restoration. He was an avid UT fan, loved music, nature, and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty Ashe; children, Shelley (Derrick), Laura Ashe (Mark Baxter), Bonnie Ashe (Amanda), and Michael Ashe; brothers, Malcolm, Charlie (Shirley), and Roger Ashe; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Dominic, Derrick, Maxon, and Donavan; best friend and constant companion, Sam.
Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, George W. Ashe, Billy Joe Ashe, and Bonita G. Miller; beloved sister in laws, Jane Ashe and Micki Mode Britt.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ashe family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020