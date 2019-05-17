|
Ardenia Ann Banks Conwell
Knoxville, TN
Ardenia A. Banks Conwell departed this life on May 11, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation. She was born December 17, 1943 to Larkin Sr. and Roberta Banks in Lynch, KY. Reared in Knoxville, she graduated Austin High School, Class of 1961 and Tuskegee Institute in 1964 . She worked at Delta Airlines and Kimberly Clark where she retired in 2002. She was a member of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church and played the piano for the Children's Choir.
Preceded in death by parents and brother, Rudolph Wilcox.
Survived by children, Tamara (Mark) Henderson of Lewisville, NC and Joseph "Jo Jo" Conwell, II; grandchildren, Jaylen Conwell of Chicago, IL, Kaylah Henderson of Charlotte, NC and Kyrah Henderson of Lewisville, NC; brothers, Larkin, Jr. (Sylvia), Kenneth (Teresa) and Wayne (Beth) Banks of High Point, NC; sister, Genise Ferguson of St. Louis, MO; former husband/friend, Joseph D. Conwell; other family and friends to include her supportive friends, Darlene Allen, Shirley James and Kenneth (Pat) Bussell.
Saturday, May 18, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 546 College Street, Knoxville. Reverend Dr. John Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Highland South where a white dove release will conclude the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Williams Adult Day Center, Winston Salem, NC or the local . Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2019