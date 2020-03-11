|
|
Ardina Paulette Hopkins
Ardina Paulette Hopkins, born November 1, 1962, departed this life March 5, 2020. As a youth, she was a member of Cansler Street Church of God in Christ under the leadership of the late Bishop William Pankey and Living Faith Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Sharon Welch. She graduated Austin-East High School class of 1980 and later attended Pellissippi State Community College. Ardina was extremely smart having earned collegiate scholarships in math and science. She worked for many years in the Maintenance Department of the City of Knoxville and at the Sunshine Center.
Preceded in death by mother, Pauline Mary Harris; granddaughter, Mary Hopkins; grandparents, Mary Coleman and John Thomas Poore; brothers, William and Charles Edward "Ooda" Hopkins; aunt, Lois C. Robinson; uncle, Paul Eugene Grimes; and niece, Mashy Hopkins and close friend, Sylvia Siler.
Survived by father, William Augusta (Jacquline) Hopkins; children, Renita Paulette Hopkins (Nashville, TN), Mario Xavier and Maurice Javon Hopkins (Renee Wilson); grandchildren, Javona, Jada and Janese; siblings, William Anthony Hopkins, Treasa (Moises Valenzuela) Hopkins, Chattanooga, TN, LaTanya Hopkins Welch (Nashville, TN), and siblings of Florida: (brothers) Roddrick (Karen) Washington and William Tyrone (Alicia) Hopkins, (sisters) Lisa (Albert) Goodin, Sonja (Sammie) Simmons, Lekeisha Hopkins (William Clarke), Sabrina (Jessie) Turpin and Terra Bradley; special sisters: Samantha McKibben, Maria Flint and Tracie Dews; close friends, Willie Martin and Linda McKibben.
Friday, March 13, 2020, the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. Reverend Renee Kessler will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the serivce. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020