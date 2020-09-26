Arhonda Sherrise BlakeKnoxville - Arhonda Sherrise Blake- of Knoxville departed this life on September 20, 2020, She was preceded in death by Mother; Marilyn Yarbrough Dawkins, Father; William Blake, Sr. Arhonda is survived by Daughters; Rod'Meysa Blake and Destiny Blake, one grandchild, Grandmother, Charlotte Yarbrough Jackson; Brother, William E. Blake, Jr, (Boo-Boo); Sisters; Angela Pannell, Astraea Dawkins-Brown, Venetra Chaney, Dominique Chaney, Tomika Chaney, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Ms. Blake will lie-in-state on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. with a Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. at New Grey Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.