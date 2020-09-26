1/1
Arhonda Sherrise Blake
Arhonda Sherrise Blake

Knoxville - Arhonda Sherrise Blake- of Knoxville departed this life on September 20, 2020, She was preceded in death by Mother; Marilyn Yarbrough Dawkins, Father; William Blake, Sr. Arhonda is survived by Daughters; Rod'Meysa Blake and Destiny Blake, one grandchild, Grandmother, Charlotte Yarbrough Jackson; Brother, William E. Blake, Jr, (Boo-Boo); Sisters; Angela Pannell, Astraea Dawkins-Brown, Venetra Chaney, Dominique Chaney, Tomika Chaney, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Ms. Blake will lie-in-state on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. with a Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m. at New Grey Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
New Grey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
