Ariana Beedle
Ariana Beedle

Clinton - Ariana Beedle, age 24, of Clinton, TN, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was a loving daughter, a wonderful sister, and a caring friend. Heaven has gained one more angel, but her love will be permanent in our hearts. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16).

Ariana is survived by father, William and his wife, Cindy Beedle; younger sister, Devin Beedle; older sister, Hope Beedle; younger brother, Jonathan Carrano and best friend, Tanika Stone.

Ariana graduated from Pellissippi Community College and attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She brought light to the world and never failed to be the comfort so many people needed. Ariana devoted her life to helping others and was driven by her love for God, family, and friends. She was deeply passionate about spreading her love of Jesus to everyone she touched.

A celebration of Ariana's will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Ariana's memory to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of East Tennessee, P.O. Box 10752, Knoxville, TN 37939.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
