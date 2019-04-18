Services
Mayes Mortuary
444 W MAIN
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-3211
Arlen "Shot" Noe

Bybee, TN

Arlen "Shot" Noe of Bybee, passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Morristown.

He was a member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church, a A-Y-S-O Soccer Coach, retired from BASF, an Army Veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Alice and two sisters.

Shot leaves his son and daughter-in-law: Eric and Jennifer Noe of Powell; grandchildren: Jacob and Emma;

sisters: Betty Trent and Barbara Martin both of Morristown; and brothers: Ronnie Noe of Morristown and Eddie Noe of Bean Station and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 7:00 P.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the chapel of Mayes Mortuary. Family and friends will

gather 11:45 A.M. Friday, April 19, 2019 in St. Paul Presbyterian Cemetery for a 12:00 P.M. graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening prior to services at Mayes Mortuary in Morristown.

Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019
