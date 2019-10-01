Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Arlene Bailey Pope Obituary
Arlene Bailey Pope

Knoxville - Arlene Bailey Pope, 90 years old of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019. After suffering dementia for numerous years. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and a retired beautician. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years James Clinton Pope. She is survived by 2 daughters, Cheryl Pope Roach, and Judith Y. Johnson; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express special acknowledgements to Amedisys Hospice and to the exceptional care provided by her nurse, Jennifer Singleton and her CNA Tami Nelson. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Eulogy by Grandson Charles Roach and Chaplain Frank Dudley officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
