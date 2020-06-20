Arlene RoseMaynardville - Arlene Rose-age 82 of Maynardville passed away Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at Beverly Park Place. She was a member of Lighthouse Church in Luttrell. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack Rose; daughter, Tesha Rose; parents, Harvey Logan and Ina Ester Washam; brothers, Rev. Stanley Washam, William Washam and Rev. Troy Washam.Survivors: daughter, Jackie Hawkins and husband, Richard of Clinton; son, Ritchie Rose and wife, Margaret of Corryton; four grandchildren, Brittany and Dennis Scott, Cody Hawkins, Shawn and April Rose, Eric Rose; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Diesel, Abel, Jack, Chloe, Emma, Makalah and Kallie. Brother, James Washam and wife, Sue of Corryton; sister-in-law, Ellene Washam of Maynardville. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Chris Washam, Rev. Jason Dyer officiating with music by The Washam Family. Interment 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home10 A.M. Tuesday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Dennis Scott, Shawn Rose, Blake Washam, Eric Rose, Cody Hawkins, Rev. Chris Washam, Rev. Jason Dyer. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.