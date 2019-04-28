|
|
Arlie Edward Church
Knoxville, TN
On April 25, 2019, in Knoxville, TN, Arlie Edward "Bud" Church, age 97, entered his well-deserved eternal rest. He was a long-standing member of Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church. He was born in Whitesburg, KY on May 20, 1921. He volunteered for the Army in 1940 where he remained until the end of World War II. His units landed at Utah beach June 12, 1944. He participated in the Liberation of France, Battle of the Bulge and continued on to Germany for the hard-fought victory the allies had long sought. After returning home he married the love of his life June Church. They have been together for 73 years and were a match made in heaven. In 1949 he, along with Peter Danilchuk founded Bud & Petes Auto Trim which is still owned and operated by son David Church. He will be remembered as a man who loved the Lord, his family and country. Arlie was a quiet, thoughtful, well read, and largely self-educated man, who led by loving example. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. May we never forget those of the Greatest Generation. He is preceded in death by his parents Caleb and Carrie Church; siblings Leila Robinson, Marie Hubbard, Beulah Minge, Nora Danilchuk and Edison Church; and also, by his eldest son James Edward Church. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lillie "June" Church; children Vivian (Richard) Smith of Cape Canaveral, FL, David (Vicki) Church of Knoxville, TN and Jeffrey (Jill) Church also of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Amy Smith Williams, Adam Smith, Jason Church, Justin Church, Kaela Allvin, Chris Allvin, and Krystal Smith; twelve great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A special Thank You to Dr. Haskins and the nurses at Fountain City Family Physicians for all their compassionate and professional care. Family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church with an 8:00pm service to follow. Friends and Family will meet at 2:30pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City to process to Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00pm interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church in Bud's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019