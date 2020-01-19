|
Arlie Edward Minter
Knoxville - Arlie Edward Minter, 64, of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born November 15, 1955 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late Joseph and Thelma Barnett Minter.
Arlie was an OR Tech at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with over 30 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wives, Sheryl Minter and Michelle Ray.
He is survived by his son, Aaron Minter and his wife Kayla and their children, Lilly, Andrew and Eleanor; daughter, Laura McGee and husband James; sister, Patricia Grimmett; brother, John Minter and wife Diana as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be 12 pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the McVey-Skaggs Cemetery at Victor, WV. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020