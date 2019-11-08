Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Arlie Wayne Davis

Arlie Wayne Davis Obituary
Arlie Wayne Davis

Luttrell - Arlie Wayne Davis - age 71 of Luttrell, passed away at his home November 8, 2019 and is now in the care of his Heavenly Father. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his children and grandchildren and all who knew and loved him.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Martha Davis; sisters, Goldie McDaniel, Bertie Newcomb and Irene Brown; and brother, Dewey Davis, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Deana (John) Sherrod, Angela (Troy) Henderlight, Cindy Owen and Brittany (Bobby) Scarbrough; grandchildren, Andrew, Landen, Lyndon, Chasity, Noah, Colten, Kayson and Kamden; and sisters, Naomi Bowlin and Joyce Carpenter.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Steve Davis officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Wayne Davis. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
