Armindia Lawson "Minnie" Freeman
Blaine, Tennessee - Armindia "Minnie" Lawson Freeman - age 88, of Blaine, Tennessee passed away after a long illness on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Minnie grew up in Kentucky and still has much family there. She was a graduate of Knox Central High School in Barbourville, Kentucky. She married Bill Freeman in 1952 and settled in Tennessee. Bill and Minnie founded Free-Flow, Inc., in Blaine, in which they worked as partners for many years. They moved to Blaine, Tennessee in 1983. Minnie was devoted to her family and church and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Eva Lawson; her husband of 47 years, Bill Freeman; and three brothers, Paul, Randall and Dag. She is survived by daughters, Deborah Richards (Roger), Billie Freeman (Alvin Johnson), and Missy Mincey (Nathan); grandchildren, Matthew Johnson, Katie Koontz, and Zachary Laycock; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Colton Laycock. A call of convenience will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10 AM - 4 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. The family and friends will gather Monday at Noon at Bridges Funeral Home and travel in procession to Richland Cemetery in Blaine, TN for Graveside services officiated by Pastor Bill Bryant. The family would like to thank the Nursing Center at Little Creek for their exceptionally kind care for Minnie. The family request no flowers, but memorial donations to Wooddale Church of Christ, Knoxville, or your favorite charity, always appreciated. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
