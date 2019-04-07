Services
Arnold Bruce Bailey, age 87 of Knoxville passed away April 5, 2019 at his home. Arnold was a member of Emory Valley Baptist Church. He was also a retired truck driver. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Bailey and Pearl Weaver Bailey; son, Doug, Bailey; brothers, James Ralph Bailey and J.C. Bailey; sisters, Pauline Aikman and Louise Smith. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Eblen Bailey; sister-in-law, Margaret Bailey of Kingston; best friends, Steve and Kathy Jordan and Virginia Pesterfield and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m on Monday, April 8th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Richard Nicely and Rev. Doug Fielden, officiating. Family and friends will gather for Graveside Services at Greenwood Cemetery's Mausoleum in Knoxville at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Special thanks to Wendy of Avalon Hospice for her care and support. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
