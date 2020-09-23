Arnold Holland "Holly" Norman
Farragut - Arnold Holland "Holly" Norman, age 81, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 after a brief illness.
Holly was an active member of First Baptist Concord and the Handyman Ministry, where he lovingly served hundreds of seniors and widows. He was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1957 and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Korean. Holly retired from Oak Ridge Y-12 as a Communications Specialist on IBM systems with 30 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his stepson, David Scott Lennon; parents, Arnold Homer Norman and Ruth McPeters Norman; sisters, Brenda Corbett and Caroline Gail Kirkland; brother, Wilburn Lynn Norman.
Holly is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia Southard Norman; son, Greg Norman of Knoxville; daughters, Natalie Noah and husband, Mike of Knoxville, Diana Lennon Clark and husband John of Land O Lakes, Florida; grandson, Wesley Clabough; sisters, Mary Ruth Culberson of Etowah, Betty Norman Finchum of Dandridge; brother, Tommy Norman and wife Blenda of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Steve Peek officiating.
Full military honors will be conferred by the U S Army and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
Face mask and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Handy Man Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church, 11704 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Tennessee 37934.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Norman family. www.clickfh.com