1/1
Arnold Holland "Holly" Norman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Holland "Holly" Norman

Farragut - Arnold Holland "Holly" Norman, age 81, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 after a brief illness.

Holly was an active member of First Baptist Concord and the Handyman Ministry, where he lovingly served hundreds of seniors and widows. He was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1957 and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Korean. Holly retired from Oak Ridge Y-12 as a Communications Specialist on IBM systems with 30 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his stepson, David Scott Lennon; parents, Arnold Homer Norman and Ruth McPeters Norman; sisters, Brenda Corbett and Caroline Gail Kirkland; brother, Wilburn Lynn Norman.

Holly is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia Southard Norman; son, Greg Norman of Knoxville; daughters, Natalie Noah and husband, Mike of Knoxville, Diana Lennon Clark and husband John of Land O Lakes, Florida; grandson, Wesley Clabough; sisters, Mary Ruth Culberson of Etowah, Betty Norman Finchum of Dandridge; brother, Tommy Norman and wife Blenda of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Steve Peek officiating.

Full military honors will be conferred by the U S Army and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.

Face mask and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Handy Man Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church, 11704 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Tennessee 37934.

Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Norman family. www.clickfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved